Morning Start: Who holds the world record for most pancake flips in 60 seconds?

Your morning start for Thursday, September 26th, 2019

It’s okay, the weather outside is bleh, but hey at least it’s National Pancake Day.

Fun Fact of the day:

This is flipping amazing!

The fastest flipper in the world is Australian celebrity chef Brad Jolly, who holds the record for most tosses of a pancake in one minute. He has been unbeatable since 2012 when he reached 140 flips in 60 seconds during an event in Sydney. Now that takes some serious skill.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

It might still be September, but a blast of winter weather is expected to bring snow to ski resorts across B.C. and Alberta. Read more here.

Video of the day:

That feeling when it’s almost Friday…

McDonald’s launches Beyond Meat burger pilot in 28 Ontario restaurants

Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

Salmon Arm church community solar array honours environmentalist

Ribbon cut to launch community-owned 30-panel solar array

Production workers needed in Vernon

Work for Black Press Media in Vernon today

Shuswap projects left with uncertain future after rural dividend funding suspended

Application process for funding halted so money can go to struggling forestry sector.

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Record-breaking $140,000 raised for Special Olympics at Okanagan fundraiser

Last weekend’s Kelowna event celebrated Special Olympics athletes across Canada

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Okanagan Sun clinch playoff spot, but season far from over

After a 40-0 win last weekend, the Sun face the undefeated Rams Saturday

B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone killed young Teagan in December 2014

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

