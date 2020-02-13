(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Who’s afraid of the number 13?

Your morning start for Thursday, February 13, 2020

It’s the 13th of the month today and while many people consider 13 an unlucky number, for some it’s downright terrifying. Take, for example, Arnold Schoenberg.

Fun Fact of the day:

Arnold Schoenberg was an Austrian-born composer and considered to be one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. Schoenberg also happened to suffer from triskaidekaphobia: the fear of the number 13.

Unfortunately for the great composer, his death befit in 1951 his phobia. He died at age 76 (7 + 6 = 13) on Friday the 13th.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In case you missed it:

A Port Alberni elementary school named after a controversial figure from the city’s past will be getting a new name. The education board unanimously voted to remove A.W. Neill from the school’s name due to the past MP’s “racist actions” against Japanese-Canadians.

Video of the day:

Sidney Crosby’s golden goal recently had its 10th anniversary, which means it’s time to relive it.

READ MORE: Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

