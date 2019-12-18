Morning start: Why is the day after Christmas called Boxing Day?

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

No, it isn’t the day to don some gloves and start hitting your sibling, Boxing Day originates from church and charity.

While the exact roots of the holiday are unknown there are a few theories. One such being that centuries ago lords and aristocrats would distribute “Christmas boxes” on the 26th, often filled with small gifts or money to servants and employees who worked the day before. These were essentially the first Christmas bonuses.

Another popular theory is that the Boxing Day can be traced back to alms boxes that were placed in churches during the holidays to collect donations. Clergy members would then distribute the contents of the boxes to the poor on the 26th of December.

Clouds are expected for most of the interior for the coming days with a window of sun on Thursday. Salmon Arm expects a high of 5 C on Friday with Vernon looking at a low of -1 C.

The trial of Curtis Sagmoen potentially saw its final piece of evidence when his alleged victim took the stand on Tuesday.

Take a look at how this Cape Sundew plant captures its prey in its sticky tentacles!

Man charged in connection to Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire seeks bail

Court hears Kenneth LaForge has found accommodation to facilitate his release

Car crash causes power outage to 3,700 hydro customers in the Shuswap

Homes in Sicamous and surrounding communities without electricity since after 10 a.m.

Interior Health warns “extremely toxic” opioid found in Salmon Arm

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

Trustees reject moving forward with Chase outdoor school

Kamloops-Thompson school district decision based on cost, lack of response

Five Salmon Arm businesses set to close

Salmon Arm Custom Upholstery, Sportsman Barbershop, KFC among retailers shutting down by end of 2019

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

Snapshot: Cod Gone Christmas

The Okanagan’s Cod Gone Wild cook up some toe-tapping Celtic-inspired festive tunes… Continue reading

Threats charge dropped in Curtis Sagmoen trial

Justice deems no evidence to support uttering threats charge after complainants testimony

Danny Michel returns to the Okanagan

The award-winning Canadian talent makes a return to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 20

Column: Flash of silver in a tree starts lifelong Christmas mystery

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Central Okanagan RCMP officer suspended with pay while facing sexual assault charge

Chad Lincoln Vance was previously posted to the Southeast District General Investigation Section

North Okanagan city slides in funds for some groups, others shut out

Sovereign Lake boosted with $10,000 discretionary grant

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

