Morning Start: Why koalas are capable of tainting crime scenes

Your morning start for Thursday, June 18, 2020

With highs of up to 28 C, we’re in for a warm one in the Okanagan and Shuswap today.

Fun Fact of the day:

If you’re criminal by nature and looking for a cover, you could do no better than to head down to Australia’s eucalyptus forests, where where koalas hang around.

That’s because the cute marsupials have fingerprints that are almost indistinguishable from those of humans. This similarity has even interfered with the odd police investigation over the years.

Fortunately, they’re too cute to be criminal accomplices… right?

Tens of thousands of Canadians will soon have their blood samples tested for signs of COVID-19 antibodies, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced yesterday. The tests come as the federal government seeks to find out how many people have already had the novel coronavirus.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
