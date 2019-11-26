(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Will the earth survive when the sun becomes a red giant?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 26th, 2019

Expect a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the week.

Fun Fact of the day:

In about 5 billion years, the sun will deplete its supply of hydrogen and helium, turning into a red giant star, consuming Mercury and Venus and maybe even Earth.

While a trip to the red planet may still be years away, a team of Canadian researchers, including a scientist from UBCO, are headed to a simulated Mars habitat on Hawaii’s Mauna Loa at the end of November. Read the story here.

This day in 1917 the NHL was founded.

VIDEO: Man who invented World Wide Web has plan to take it back

Shuswap Theatre stages amazing journey to Oz

Seats still available during Pay What You Can Thursday presentations

Effort to light Larch Hills ski trails near Salmon Arm continues

Lighting project was a top finalist in the Kraft Heinz Project Play Competition, earning $25,000.

Shuswap food banks size up needs as holidays approach

Everything from fresh produce to hygiene products required to help those in need.

Back road to Salmon Arm beach low priority as ‘mountainside slowly sliding’

Portion of Canoe Beach Drive moves down city’s priority list as fix is so expensive

Wonka’s chocolate factory in production at Salmon Arm Secondary

SAS theatre students preparing to stage Roald Dahl classic

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

The report says audited results from the commissioner were positive

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

