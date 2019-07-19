‘Mr. Dressup’, Olympic speedskater Cindy Klassen inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame

Other include rock band Triumph, architect Frank Gehry, and Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier

The late “Mr. Dressup” children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs, actor Will Arnett, and Olympic speedskater Cindy Klassen are among the new inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The class of 2019 was announced Thursday evening during an event that featured Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings performing together for the first time in a decade.

Organizers noted two more inductees will be revealed at a later date.

Other names on this year’s list include rock band Triumph, architect Frank Gehry, and Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier.

The new inductees also include ”Dragons’ Den” entrepreneur and pizza-chain mogul Jim Treliving, and the late physician and basketball inventor Dr. James Naismith.

The annual walk of fame event honours accomplishments in fields including music, sports, film and television, literary, visual and performing arts, science, innovation, philanthropy and social justice.

This year’s inductions will take place at the Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards Show at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Nov. 23.

The show will broadcast in December on CTV.

“We are building a much more robust national platform to shine a bright light on these extraordinary Canadians who join the amazing inductees of the past 20 years,” Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

The Canadian Press

