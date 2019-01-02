Netflix: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

Move over, Tide Pods. People are taking risks for a new video challenge.

In 2018, the Tide Pod challenge prompted a major company to issue a warning about its products after hundreds of people, mostly teenagers, dared each other to eat the laundry detergent pods on video.

In 2019, a new film-inspired challenge is already making waves – and prompting warnings.

It’s called the Bird Box Challenge, based off the Netflix movie starring Sandra Bullock.

The movie tells the story of a mysterious force that decimates a city, and a mother and her two children’s journey to get to safety.

The twist: The family must wear blindfolds while trying to survive in the wilderness, because if they see the evil force, they will die.

The film has been viewed by 45 million people in the U.S. since its Dec. 13 release, prompting several internet memes and now a viral video challenge.

READ MORE: B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

READ MORE: Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

According to social media posts, the person doing the challenge blindfolds themselves and tries to do everyday activities, such as cleaning the kitchen or walking down the street. The results aren’t hard to imagine.

People of all ages are testing their limits, and some parents are involving their children.

There have yet to be reports of any serious injuries, but Netflix issued a safety warning across its social media platforms on Wednesday.

The message had been retweeted 40,000 times by 3 p.m. that afternoon.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
There’s an app for that: Students opt for delivery over bag lunches, cafeterias
Next story
Here’s the one property among B.C.’s 10 priciest that’s not in Vancouver

Just Posted

Heavily-armed RCMP officers surround house in Sicamous

The Kappel Street property has been cordoned off since approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Man allegedly wielding shotgun robs Enderby liquor store

The robbery occurred Dec. 30, police say

Single-vehicle crash closes Highway 97A near Grindrod

A large gravel truck has tipped over on its side closing the highway

Three Shuswap snowmobilers stranded near Sicamous rescued on New Year’s Day

Shuswap Search and Rescue leads regional effort to find trio forced to spend cold night on mountain

Snowstorm expected for Highway 1, Yellowhead Highway

Environment Canada issued weather statements Wednesday morning

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Canucks Report: Markstrom leads the way

Goalie posts stellar 8-1-0 record in December

Netflix: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

Move over, Tide Pods. People are taking risks for a new video challenge.

Here’s the one property among B.C.’s 10 priciest that’s not in Vancouver

James Island, the 770-acre property is the second largest privately owned island in the region

ICBC’s interim 6.3% rate hike approved

Basic insurance rates to increase by an average of about $60 for drivers in April

B.C. to provide 24/7 counselling for post-secondary students

The project will look to include phone, online chat, text and email components

Okanagan region property assessments continue to rise

Biggest increases for Okanagan region from 2018 to 2019 reported in Summerland, Keremeos

Health, mechanical issues probed after train kills B.C. seniors

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bright spots ahead for B.C. forest industry in 2019

U.S. moves ahead on tall wood construction regulation

Most Read