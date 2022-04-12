The aurora borealis lit up the skies over Vernon Sunday, April 10, as seen from the Kalamalka Lakeview Drive Lookout. (Kevin Zaw Photography)

Northern Lights dance over Vernon

Photographer’s patience pays off

Patience paid off for photographer Kevin Zaw.

The Vernon resident set out to capture a potential showing of the aurora borealis (or Northern Lights) display Sunday, April 10 late at night.

“My friend from Kelowna texted me saying they were watching the aurora lights happening in the sky and they could see it all the way from Kelowna, so I left home right away and went to the lookout here,” said Zaw.

“I got to the Kal Drive Lookout earlier around 11:30 p.m. but it was way too cloudy,” he said. “I knew the aurora lights are behind it because it was so strong. I could see a small glimpse of it in between clouds. So I waited around for an hour hoping the clouds would break away and they finally started clearing up slowly for the lights to reveal behind them.”

Zaw ended up capturing the light display around 12:30/1 a.m., with his iPhone camera. It’s the second time he’s caught the spectacle on camera, after seeing them in October 2021.

There are free aurora forecast apps that can be downloaded to determine when and where the Northern Lights can be seen from.

READ MORE: Okanagan residents capture Northern Lights spectacle

READ MORE: Referendum on track for new $121M Vernon rec centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Northern lightsPhotography

 

The aurora borealis lit up the skies over Vernon Sunday, April 10, as seen from the Kalamalka Lakeview Drive Lookout. (Kevin Zaw Photography)

Previous story
Morning Start: How the 1-800 hotline for WWII veterans started

Just Posted

Coach Uros Budimac, Shannon Hecker, Yana Bonthuys, Marietjie Bonthuys, coach and Olympian Daniel Nestor, Lars Tegtmeyer, Randy Arsenault and Al Mostrovich take time out from high-level lessons on April 10, 2022 at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club indoor facility to pose for a photo. (Salmon Arm Tennis Club photo)
‘Legendary’ tennis player gives Salmon Arm admirers a day to remember

Splatsin Kukpi7 & Tkwamipla7 (Chief & Council)
Appeal of Splatsin election denied, despite administrative errors

As the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election is coming up in six months, a few people have expressed their interest in a seat on Salmon Arm council. (File photo)
At least four Salmon Arm incumbents will be running in the 2022 municipal election

The City of Salmon Arm must do a video inspection of the 915-metre pipe that carries the city’s treated effluent to an outfall in Salmon Arm Bay. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s wastewater outfall in Shuswap Lake to feature in video