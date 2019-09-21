Ogopogo statue at Paul’s Tomb in Kelowna. (Youtube screenshot from colintube1)

Ogopogo and Shuswaggi aren’t the only lake monsters to have legendary status

While both have legend status in the Okanagan-Shuswap regions there are said to be more

The Ogopogo and Shuswaggi aren’t the only lake monsters in North America.

While both have legend status in the Okanagan-Shuswap regions, a recent social media post from The_Ogopogo Instagram account shows a map with “cryptids” across North America.

READ MORE: Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

A cryptid is an animal that has been claimed to exist but never proven to exist.

Saskatchewan folklore includes the Turtle Lake monster, which is shown on the map. This creature is said to be three to nine metres long, is scaly with no dorsal fins and has a head resembling a seahorse.

READ MORE: Did you know about the Ogopogo statue at the bottom of Okanagan Lake?

Manipogo, echoing the Ogopogo, is a lake monster that is said to live in Lake Manitoba. This monster is said to be anywhere from 12 to 50 feet long and is described as being a long muddy-brown body with humps that show above the water, and a sheep-like head.

In McCall, Idaho the resident lake monster is known as Sharlie. The first documented sighting was in 1920, according to local legend, and the monster is described as being 35 feet long with a dinosaur-shaped head, pronounced jaw, humps like a camel and shell-like skin.

Lake Tahoe also has its own cryptid called Tahoe Tessie. It is said that about half a dozen sightings occur every year and because of that a hot line and museum have been created for the legendary monster.

Also making the cryptid list is the Bear Lake monster, which is said to roam the Utah-Idaho border. In Quebec, Memphre swims the waters in Lake Memphremagog not far from where Champ, is said to inhabit Lake Champlain. Finally, near the mouth of the Altamaha River in south-eastern Georgia, a serpent named Altamaha-ha is said to swim the area with its 20-30 feet long sturgeon-like body.

