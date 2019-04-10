Penticton could possibly be on the eve of ice cream wars, with Lickity Splitz Ice Cream moving in on The Peach’s territory on Lakeshore Drive. (Image from Pixabay)

Okanagan ice cream shops square off

Penticton is about to have some ice cream wars

Who would win in a fight, a giant peach or a penguin with a surfboard?

While this match up may seem odd, this hypothetical show down is in fact very real with Lickity Splitz Ice Cream planning to set up shop on Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive just a hop, skip and a jump down from The Peach.

READ ALSO: Decades don’t diminish memories of Penticton riot

On April 8, The Peach had its fuzz in a bunch when it saw Lickity Splitz’ penguin cruising by with his smug sunglasses and triple decker ice cream cone.

READ ALSO: Who wore it best? Penticton Peach takes not of Peachland’s new landmark

Later that day, the penguin responded that he wasn’t just sliding through Penticton, he planned to make the city his home beginning May 4. He added that he was picking up weird vibes from The Peach.

Will the two be able to settle their differences for the love of ice cream? Or is Penticton on the eve of ice cream wars?

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Man wins over $110K, breaks single-day record on ‘Jeopardy!’
Next story
‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

Just Posted

Silverbacks coach wins hockey award

Scott Atkinson celebrated for his contributions to developing young players

Air your opinions on plastic grocery bag ban

City to hold public input session on proposed bylaw on Tuesday, April 23

Know of a pesky pothole? Report it to the city

Requests for repairs welcome as pavement patching season arrives in Salmon Arm

Shuswap firefighter celebrates retirement after 35 years

Daryl Arychuk leaving Ranchero Deep Creek firehall for regional district

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Women’s hockey scores Okanagan spotlight

Glory takes Performing Arts Centre stage

Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

Readers react: Suggestions for South Okanagan Adventure Adrenaline Park

Penticton Indian Band economic arm investigating working with a developer on former Game Farm land

Car on fire at Accent Inns in Kelowna

Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the flames

Hergott: Cyclists on sidewalks

A look at who’s at fault in collisions between motorists and cyclists

Pigs make special appearance at Okanagan Rodeo

Search and Rescue benefit from pig auction

Most Read