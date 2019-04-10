Okanagan ice cream shops square off

Who would win in a fight, a giant peach or a penguin with a surfboard?
While this match up may seem odd, this hypothetical show down is in fact very real with Lickity Splitz Ice Cream planning to set up shop on Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive just a hop, skip and a jump down from The Peach.
On April 8, The Peach had its fuzz in a bunch when it saw Lickity Splitz’ penguin cruising by with his smug sunglasses and triple decker ice cream cone.
Later that day, the penguin responded that he wasn’t just sliding through Penticton, he planned to make the city his home beginning May 4. He added that he was picking up weird vibes from The Peach.
Will the two be able to settle their differences for the love of ice cream? Or is Penticton on the eve of ice cream wars?
