Okanagan owl video a hoot

Some local feathered friends are catching a lot of attention.
Bret Chalmers caught a video of four great grey owls at his Lone Pine Ranch home Tuesday morning.
The owls, perched on his deck, are seen sharing a mouse and providing some smiles and laughs to the tune of more than 10,000 viewers so far.
“They have been around for a few weeks,” said Chalmers. “Never seen them feeding before though.”
The large birds aren’t uncommon in the Commonage/Predator area, but Chalmers is seeing an increase in their presence.
“Seems like we have seen more then ever lately.”
