(www.wallpaperflare.com)

Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, Insights West poll suggested

Employees across B.C. are mixed in how ready they feel to return to the workplace, a poll from Insights West suggests.

The poll, released Wednesday (June 24) found that 2o per cent of workers feel “very comfortable” returning to their workplace. Another 43 per cent feel “somewhat comfortable,” 24 per cent felt “not very comfortable” and 12 per cent felt “not at all comfortable.”

The poll’s findings suggests that men are more likely to feel totally comfortable at 71 per cent compared to 58 per cent of women.

People 55 years and older were the least likely to feel totally comfortable, possibly because older people are considered more at risk for serious consequence of COVID-19. People aged 18 to 34 and 35 to 54 were 65 and 66 per cent comfortable, respectively.

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, the poll suggested, compared to 25 per cent who would go back when there is a vaccine or treatment for the virus. Another 18 per cent said they would be okay to return to in September, while 19 per cent said they would prefer to work from home permanently.

The poll suggested workers were split on how working from home had affected them; 37 per cent said it made them less productive, while 29 per cent said they were more productive.

Insights West said the poll was based on an online study held from June 18 to 21 with 879 B.C. residents.

READ MORE: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants as employees turn down work

READ MORE: Eight more weeks of CERB to cost $17.9 billion, budget officer says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusLabour

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Morning Start: U.S. presidents can’t be sued for actions made in office

Just Posted

RCMP respond after bear spray used in altercation at Sicamous 7-Eleven

Police release individuals involved without charges

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

A thunderstorm may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain

Parking in downtown Salmon Arm moving to two hours except for one street

Pay stations vandalized, council discusses plan for adopting credit card payments

Unstable slope puts five North Shuswap properties under evacuation order

Seven additional properties in the Lee Creek area issued evacuation alerts

Whitewater adventurers rescued after raft capsizes on Adams River

Shuswap whitewater rafting company owner says now is not a safe time to be on the Adams

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

The move comes after the RCMP dash-cam footage of Chief Allan Adam’s arrest was made public

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, Insights West poll suggested

Man in hospital after crashing vehicle into Okanagan home

The crash took place at Palmer Road and Scott Road; the man’s injuries are non-life threatening

Kelowna RCMP release statement after civil suit filed over alleged rough arrest

Acting officer in charge Insp. Laura Livingstone said RCMP have been fielding many calls from the public

Morning Start: U.S. presidents can’t be sued for actions made in office

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Most Read