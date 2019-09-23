Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

A viral video of two grizzly bears fighting in northern B.C. generated some creative online comments from our readers last weekend. Here is a round up of the best comments from across the province.

Larry Anastasi, Abbotsford

Looks like voters expressing themselves on opposite sides of the upcoming election.

Al Young, Kelowna

Darn it Smoky … I was just over in the woods and you never leave any Charmin for me … I’m tired of using leaves

Hodgins Daina, Vernon

Stop yelling!

I’m not yelling. You are not listening!

Grace Ackerman, Vernon

How men should fight over me – but don’t

Micky Johnson, Abbotsford

If I had come across this, there would be no video. I would have passed out. This is my nightmare, just seeing them. Not all bears, just Grizzlies and the Kodiak.

ShannOn Denny Bowyer, Abbotsford

Husband & wife – just talkin’

Comments have been edited for grammar and clarity.

Connor Trembley