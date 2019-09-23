Molly’s Reach Restaurant, a chief location in Canadian television series The Beachcombers, is now available for lease in Gibsons, B.C. (Google Street View)

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

The most famous restaurant on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast is up for grabs.

Molly’s Reach, one of the chief locations in the long-running Canadian comedy-drama television series The Beachcombers, is available for lease in Gibsons Landing.

“This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings,” the listing says of the yellow wood frame restaurant by the wharf. “Own a piece of history and build on the business with fresh ideas.”

According to the restaurant’s website, the building was constructed in 1926 as a grocery store. Following the cancellation of The Beachcombers in 1990, it sat vacant at 647 School Rd. until 1995, when investors converted it into a functioning restaurant.

The available 10-year lease, with an option to renew, includes the active restaurant, upstairs office, a suite area and a large unfinished basement.

The business costs $379,000, according to the listing, and the new owner would have to pay another $9,500 a year in property taxes.

READ MORE: Beachcomber to visit Maple Ridge

The Beachcombers aired on CBC TV from 1972 to 1990 with a cast of characters that included Nick (Bruno Gerussi), Relic (Robert Clothier), Jesse (Pat John), Molly (Rae Brown) and Const. John Constable (Jackson Davies).

In 2010, Molly’s Reach was temporarily renamed Flynn’s Reach for the American drama film Charlie St. Cloud, starring Zac Efron.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video
Next story
U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

Just Posted

Column: Shuswap bioregional approach could help prepare for uncertain future

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

City crews working, creating odd tune at intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap

Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Police say man behind wheel without insurance and prohibited from driving in B.C.

Residents give peace a chance in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park

On International Day of Peace, public gathers at site dedicated to peace and understanding

Justice rules police did not coerce statement from Sagmoen

Defence had been seeking to have Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Oilers McDavid, Draisaitl relish time in Okanagan

The Edmonton Oilers practiced at Prospera Place in Kelowan twice during team bonding trip

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

Column: Good progress with South Shuswap housing, transportation non-profits

Director’s notes by Paul Demenok

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

Alan Jackson Experience coming to Salmon Arm

Salmar Classic to host tribute concert by Kelowna musician Aaron Halliday

More election campaign signs vandalized in Central Okanagan

— Both Liberal and Conservative candidates speak out against vandalism

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Most Read