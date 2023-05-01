Pamela Anderson is releasing her new swimsuit collection on May 4. (Frankies Bikinis)

Pamela Anderson is releasing her new swimsuit collection on May 4. (Frankies Bikinis)

Pamela Anderson releasing swimsuit line including iconic Baywatch-inspired one-piece

Vancouver Island celebrity partnering with Frankies Bikinis

Model, actress, writer and Ladysmith resident Pamela Anderson is set to release a swimwear collection in collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, paying homage to her iconic Baywatch look.

The former Playboy model took to Instagram on Thursday, April 27, to announce her new 22-piece swimsuit collection, including a red one-piece swimsuit almost identical to the suit she made famous more than 30 years ago.

“It’s about time, I have been so excited to share this with you,” she posted. “After a long year, I can tell you all my favourite ideas and tricks of the trade all mixed into my swimwear collaboration with [Frankies Bikinis].”

Francesca Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis, said in a social media post that it was a “dream come true” to work with Anderson, who used to be her neighbour in Malibu, Calif.

The swimwear line will be released May 4. For more information, visit http://frankiesbikinis.com.

READ ALSO: Pamela Anderson joins Food Network Canada

READ ALSO: Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words


bailey.seymour@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FashionPamela Anderson

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer, ‘Degrassi’ among inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Downtown Improvement Association (Downtown Salmon Arm) board met for its annual general meeting on Wednesday, April 26. At back from left are: Jennifer Broadwell, Bill Laird, Jeff Johnson, Craig Newnes and Althea Mongerson. In front from left are Sheri Greeno, Shawna Mattson, Jacquie Gaudreau, Vera Chomyshen, Ron Langridge, Nicole Duxbury and Claire Askew. (Not pictured is Jenna Meikle) (Photo contributed)
Lots to celebrate in Downtown Salmon Arm in 2022

About 60 BC Backyard Ultra runners head out from the Little Mountain fields on lap 5 about midday on Friday, April 28 under sunny skies with a 27 C temperature. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Ultra determination, training leads to 288-kilometre run in Salmon Arm

Multiple signs were put up warning drivers of major potholes and repair work happening Jan. 14 to 16 along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm to Tappen area. (AIM Roads Facebook photo)
‘They’re little swimming pools’: CSRD director raises concern with potholes in Shuswap side roads

Josh Olson, who began his hockey career in Salmon Arm and Sicamous, rose through the ranks of minor and junior hockey to be invited to play on Team Canada at the World Cup of University Hockey in Romania April 14-19, 2023. (World Cup of University Hockey photo)
Hockey player whose career took off in Salmon Arm, Sicamous represents Team Canada