Campers with a Canadian flag flying on their camp site are shown in Algonquin Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3

Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March.

The reservation dates, which are posted online, are different at each national park, historic site and marine conservation area.

Parks Canada says in a statement that the bookings are a couple months later than recent years because the reservation system was getting outdated and needed some upgrades.

The agency says the system will look different from the previous one, but it will offer the same features and functions.

It adds, however, that anyone who wants to save information about previous bookings to do so before Feb. 26.

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3 and before they start booking any reservations later that month.

Parks Canada

Previous story
Popular roller-coaster at West Edmonton Mall amusement park to be removed

Just Posted

City Furniture and Appliances Vernon employees (left to right) Manpreet Singh Sidhu, Alexander Schoepp, Justin Sharma in their Vernon store. Schoepp, of Germany, was hired in August 2021 by Sharma through the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program. (RNIP North Okanagan-Shuswap photo)
Shuswap employers finding needed help through Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program

Popeyes Chicken in Salmon Arm opened for business on Dec. 30, 2022. (File photo)
New Popeyes Chicken outlet in Salmon Arm targeted in break and enter

Lake DeMille could be seen in 2018 as rising water from the Salmon River flooded the adjacent DeMille’s Farm Market fields and other properties along the river. (File photo)
‘Absolutely great news’: Salmon Arm councillors thrilled with floodplain mapping plan

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie celebrates another gold medal on Friday, Jan. 27, this one in the women’s standing event. (Nordiq Canada image)
Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie earns 3 gold in one week on Para Nordic circuit