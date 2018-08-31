A firefighter embracing a deer on the Francois Lake ferry this week. (Jan Giesbrecht/Facebook)

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

A photo of a deer cuddling up to a member of the BC Wildfire Service in Burns Lake is making the rounds on Facebook.

Jan Giesbrecht, who is helping to transport firefighting personnel in the area, posted the picture on Wednesday. It had been shared more than 2,000 times by Friday morning.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

The group was actually on the ferry that takes passengers across Francois Lake. Giesbrecht says in his post the deer followed them onto the boat.

Many others on social media claim to have seen the same deer in the area.

 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fur’real, it’s National Dog Day

Just Posted

Crash closes Highway 97B near Salmon Arm

At least three vehicles involved at accident near 10 Avenue

Salmon Arm Council, Recreation Society seek input on facility upgrades

Survey asks what new recreation opportunities people would like to see in the Shuswap

UPDATE: Trans Canada open west of Chase after crash sends several to hospital

Several taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

City of Salmon Arm supports proposal for mixed rental housing

Salmon Arm council to pursue community housing strategy

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Okanagan College builder fondly remembered

Coldstream’s Whitney Buggey, longtime college prof and community booster, died Aug. 27 at 79

VIDEO: Foggy mountain morning in the Okanagan

Vernon photographer Eric Draht was inspired by the rolling fog over the area Friday morning.

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

Most Read