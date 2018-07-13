PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

On the way to hangout with his friends? Work? Just out for a stroll?

These are the questions social media users are asking after a shot of a porcupine walking on its hind legs recently went viral.

The photo, captured by Ernst Weiss, shows a spiky porcupine walking – well, like a person– along Haines Road near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon.

“Won’t be long before they all start walking like this. And then they’ll be applying for jobs!,” one person wrote.

“Ahhhh the rare Prickly Ewok!,” another wrote.

Since being posted to the Yukon News Wednesday, the photo has been shared more than 4,000 times.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

Just Posted

Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Chase and neighbouring First Nations to suffer from Greyhound plan

Residents depend on bus to travel throughout the Shuswap, to medical facilities in Vancouver

UPDATE: Spray park back in action

Mechanical issues resolved at Fletcher Park spray park in Salmon Arm

Vigorous cold front and strong winds blow across Interior

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Interior of B.C.

Sicamous council places conditions on Main Street Bridge support

Resolution urges protection for the environment, Splatsin heritage and neighbouring residents

Breaking into song at the library

Singing was encouraged during Opera Kelowna presntation at Salmon Arm library

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

B.C. Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Report: Are British Columbians addicted to air conditioning?

A new report from BC Hydro indicates British Columbians are increasingly turning to air conditioning to beat the heat.

B.C. First Nations move to ban non-native moose hunting in Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in Nation target provincial government’s LEH moose hunts

B.C. police officer investigated for writing tickets on fake violations

DPD officer Byron Ritchie was recommended for disciplinary action, but has been granted a review

Most Read