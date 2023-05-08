PHOTOS: Agassiz dairy cows greet the spring sun for the first time this year

Creekside Creamery has made an annual event out of their springtime release of their cows, drawing dozens to watch the happy herd jump for joy upon seeing fresh grass again. (Photo/Larry Kimber)Creekside Creamery has made an annual event out of their springtime release of their cows, drawing dozens to watch the happy herd jump for joy upon seeing fresh grass again. (Photo/Larry Kimber)
Two cows butt heads in the spring sun at Creekside Creamery. (Photo/Larry Kimber)Two cows butt heads in the spring sun at Creekside Creamery. (Photo/Larry Kimber)
After a joyous run through the open fields, a few of Creekside Creamery’s cows settle down for a fresh drink of water. (Photo/Larry Kimber)After a joyous run through the open fields, a few of Creekside Creamery’s cows settle down for a fresh drink of water. (Photo/Larry Kimber)
Cows cavort through the grass for the first time since they were put into the barn for the winter at Creekside Creamery. (Photo/Larry Kimber)Cows cavort through the grass for the first time since they were put into the barn for the winter at Creekside Creamery. (Photo/Larry Kimber)
Cows come crashing into the pasture at Creekside Creamery during the annual “Moo Let The Cows Out” event. The cows are seeing fresh grass for the first time since spring, spending winters warm in the barn. (Photo/Marlene Reimer)Cows come crashing into the pasture at Creekside Creamery during the annual “Moo Let The Cows Out” event. The cows are seeing fresh grass for the first time since spring, spending winters warm in the barn. (Photo/Marlene Reimer)

It’s a sure sign that spring has sprung in Agassiz-Harrison when the thundering hooves of dozens of cattle hit the fresh grass for the first time.

Creekside Creamery recently held their “Moo Let The Cows Out” event on their property in the Seabird Island area. The annual tradition draws hundreds of tourists and locals to watch the cows exit their barn for the first time this year, jumping and running for joy in the great outdoors before settling in and enjoying some well-earned fresh grass and sunshine.

The weather cooperated this year as onlookers lined up to watch the happy herd run.

RELATED: Cows jump for joy upon first spring release in Agassiz

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Previous story
PODCAST: Tatupu was a Pro Bowl Linebacker for the Seahawks

Just Posted

A section of frontage road by the old Salmon River Bridge is closed due to water pouring over from a flooded field at DeMille’s Farm Market on Monday morning, May 8, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Flooding at Salmon Arm business washes onto and closes section of new frontage road

Salmon Arm referee Nic Barbosa gets ready to drop the puck during Game 7 of the U16 BC Cup on April 22, 2023 at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Confidence is key: Salmon Arm referee highly recommends the job

Chess tournaments featuring players from the Okanagan, Shuswap, B.C. and Alberta continue in Salmon Arm May 5-7 at the Comfort Inn Hotel. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Checkmate: Chess players compete in Salmon Arm for B.C., Alberta and Okanagan titles

The Red Barn in Sicamous has a heritage designation. Other properties in the district can be submitted for inclusion on the district’s heritage registry, which is being developed by a volunteer committee and forwarded to council for adoption. (File photo)
Sicamous heritage registry committee moves project into new hands

Pop-up banner image