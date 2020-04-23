PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Seniors at Peninsula Retirement Residence are doling out words of wisdom for younger generations as a way to keep busy and stay connected to those in their community. (Contributed photos)

In an attempt to keep busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of South Surrey seniors have taken time to offer advice to a younger generation of local residents.

This month, a number of residents of Peninsula Retirement Residence (2088 152 St.) have created signs with their name, age and words of wisdom – everything from “Stop and smell the roses” and “Start each day with a smile” to “Use common sense” and “Don’t take yourself so seriously.”

The photos have been posted on the retirement community’s Facebook page so that others – including, perhaps, family members who haven’t been able to visit due to social-distancing rules – can see.

The idea for the project came from the residence’s recreation assistant Miranda Clark – who is also a Peace Arch News environmental columnist – who said she was simply looking for a way for seniors to stay busy and engaged, as many of the Peninsula’s usual recreation programs, social hours and other activities have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

“I came up with this idea as a way to unite the residents in this time of difficulty and give them something interesting to think about,” Clark said.

“Activities like this are great for bringing back old memories. In this time, I thought it would also be a great way to also show the important role of seniors in our community.”

Clark said despite the measures taken as a result of the pandemic, the seniors at the Peninsula are keeping their spirits up – “We have been doing pretty well,” – and they all understand and are accepting of the measures that have been taken, both at the residence and elsewhere, in light of the pandemic.

“Everyone is… smiling through it all, we are happy to be safe,” she continued, adding that the seniors are “happily spreading joy despite the fear and sadness of it all.”

editorial@peacearchnews.com
Most Read