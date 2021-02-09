PHOTOS: ‘Hoo’ is that watching over Kelowna?

Photo from Lori Heczko of an owl in Rutland. Photo from Lori Heczko of an owl in Rutland. Wendy Jean of Glenmore spotted this owl.

Kelowna residents often take to social media groups to report suspicious-looking people in their neighbourhood, but on Monday a unique character hanging around the Rutland area gave people a hoot.

A large owl perched itself outside a home on Dillman Road, sitting long enough for a resident to snap some photos and post to social media.

The large bird didn’t seem to be bothered by the photoshoot experience.

Others reported seeing owls near Ben Lee Park, the McCurdy area, Belgo Elementary and downtown.

The Great Horned Owl is mostly nocturnal and known to hang around City Park, while the Western Screech-Owls can sometimes be found on the Mission Park Greenway.

Wintering Northern-Pygmy-Owls, while uncommon, can be spotted in East Kelowna to Gallagher’s Canyon.

