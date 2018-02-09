PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Some Canadian athletes have already begun to compete for gold in South Korea, but for many fans around the world, Friday’s opening ceremony was the official introduction for the next 21 days of Olympic Winter Games.

The two-hour ceremony was an early one for Canadians: beginning at about 3 a.m. PT.

The ceremony’s theme was peace and harmony, and symbolic figures were carried across the stadium floor, including a White Tiger – one of the guardians representing trust and strength in Korean culture, as well as the South Korean flag, which represents the balance of yin and yang.

To finish off, Yuna Kim, the South Korean figure skater who won gold at Vancouver 2010 and silver at Sochi 2014, lit the Olympic cauldron.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir lead the Canadian delegation during the Parade of Athletes at the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. (Vincent Ethier/COC)

The ceremony’s theme was peace and harmony, first brought to symbolic life at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium with the arrival of the White Tiger, one of the guardians of an ancient, imaginary world where animals, humans and nature are all connected. (Jason Random/COC)

The flag of the Republic of Korea is brought into the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea on February 9, 2018. (Jason Ransom/COC)