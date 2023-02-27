PHOTOS: Northern Lights display over the Okanagan

Northern Lights over Wood Lake (Nick Clements/Facebook)Northern Lights over Wood Lake (Nick Clements/Facebook)
(Roberta Peters/Faceboook)(Roberta Peters/Faceboook)
(Roberta Peters/Faceboook)(Roberta Peters/Faceboook)
(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)
(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)
(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)
(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)

The Northern Lights danced over Lake Country on Sunday (Feb. 26), and some lucky residents were able to catch the display.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. the green and pink Aurora Borealis lit up the night sky, said Kevin Blakely, Lake Country resident.

The Northern Lights are most likely to be seen from October to March, on days of high solar activity.

The conditions that cause the Borealis peak close to the spring and fall equinox, so Okanagan residents who missed the display still have time to see the equinox before the skies settle down for the summer.

To check on the Aurora Borealis forecast for your region, visit auroraforecast.com.

The geomagnetic field is predicted to be active until March 2, so keep your eyes glued to the sky over the next few nights.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AstronomyLake CountryNorthern lights

Previous story
PODCAST: Jordin Tootoo the first Inuk player to play in the NHL
Next story
AI learns to outsmart humans in video games – and real life

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board gave first reading to an Electoral Area E official community plan amendment application for property in Wild Rose Bay on Feb. 16, 2023. The applicant is looking to create an 11-lot subdivision. (CSRD image)
Proposed South Shuswap subdivision prompts consideration of process

The crowd reacts when told Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser raised over its goal of $70,000. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
Photos: Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year raises over $70,000

A skater learns from Kurt Browning. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: Figure skater Kurt Browning leads Salmon Arm Skating Club in training workshop

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Being too hydrated in warm weather