PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo) A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo)A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo) A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo)
The Golden Skybridge opened this weekend to a local sneak peak, with two suspension bridges boasting panoramic views of the Columbia Valley. (Claire Palmer photo)The Golden Skybridge opened this weekend to a local sneak peak, with two suspension bridges boasting panoramic views of the Columbia Valley. (Claire Palmer photo)
Tickets are $34 for locals and act as a season pass for 2021. (Claire Palmer photo)Tickets are $34 for locals and act as a season pass for 2021. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden Skybridge

The Golden Skybridge opened to the public earlier this month, boasting two suspension bridges, a canyon walk and a wooden playground just five minutes off of the Trans-Canada Highway.

“We’re super excited to be able to open to the local community first and showcase this great attraction,” said Tristan MacLaggen, general manager of the bridge.

The Skybridge is the tallest suspension bridge in Canada, allowing visitors to take in views standing at 130 m. A second suspension bridge comes in at 80 m, still amongst the most impressive in the country.

A three-kilometer-long nature walk weaving throughout the Rocky Mountain Adventure Park with viewing platforms provides guests with further opportunities to take in the picturesque landscapes.

Visitors will be able to walk 426 feet above the canyon floor, with 360 panoramic views of the Columbia Valley.

“The Columbia Valley is one of those remarkable places that is uniquely positioned to provide a stunning, yet accessible mountain experience,” says David Barry, Pursuit president.

“Whether you’re staying in Golden or making it a stop along your journey between Alberta and British Columbia, the Golden Skybridge will soon become an iconic experience for Canadian and international visitors alike.”

MacLaggen emphasized the support for locals, saying that they plan on actively supporting the community they now call home.

“We want to make sure we have foundations out here, we’re supporting the economy, we’re part of this community,” said MacLaggen.

“We want to we want to do everything we can to integrate into this community and really be a part of it.”

The Skybridge features a canyon trail at just over a kilometer, that links the two suspension bridges, which are amongst the tallest in Canada, with one even claiming the title of tallest in the nation.

The grounds also feature a wooden playground in the trees and a courtyard area that MacLaggen says will be used to host live music throughout the summer.

Pursuit will be adding to the amenities throughout the summer, with a 130-metre swing attraction that is going to be one of the largest in the world slated to open in mid-June, a tree-top challenge in early July, a quad zipline later in July as well.

The Skybridge will be adhering to all COVID protocols throughout the summer.

The price for locals is $34 for adults and $17 for children, which acts as a season pass for the whole summer, regardless of when the ticket is purchased. There will be additional costs for some of the other attractions.

“Golden’s already a thriving tourism town and we’re really excited for what’s ahead,” said MacLaggen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

Just Posted

The old Dirty Dirt Farm Co-op sign now hangs in the forest behind one of the cabins. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: The saga of the Dirty Dirt Farm Co-op

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Brook Kosick competes in the barrel racing event at a BC High School Rodeo Association rodeo in Quesnel, which was held from June 11-13, 2021. (Cassidy Dankochik - Black Press)
VIDEO: 14-year-old Salmon Arm rodeo athlete Brook Kosick competes at provincial level

Quesnel rodeo on June 11-13 was first of season for Kosick, who said it meant everything to be back

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Second dose vaccinations accelerating throughout region: Interior Health

To date, more than 675,000 doses have been administered throughout the region

The third and last day of the Walking Our Spirits Home procession, honouring residential school survivors, the ones who never made it home and all those affected by the institutions, began at the Kamloops Indian Residential School on June 11 and stopped on June 13 outside the Adams Lake conference centre near Chase. The third day began about 10.5 kilometres from the centre and when it was complete, a closing ceremony was held. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Walking Our Spirits Home from Kamloops provides path to healing

First Nations in and beyond Secwépemc territory join in to honour residential school survivors

Sicamous Eagles forward Philippe Lessard signed with the University of Jamestown Jimmies. (Sicamous Eagles image)
Sicamous Eagles forward signs with University of Jamestown Jimmies

Philippe Lessard is known as a fast skater and good defensive player

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the two patients, a man and a woman likely acquired the virus in the hospital

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General David Eby attend opening of the first government-run B.C. Cannabis Store, Kamloops, Oct. 19, 2018. (B.C. government)
B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

Added convenience expected to persuade buyers to ‘go legal’

Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for the 2018 Canada Day festival. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Festivals Kelowna cancels Canada Day celebrations for second year in a row

The group cited logistic issues in their announcement

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

Central Okanagan Public Schools is assisting with the distribution of a donation of $500 to every Grade 12 graduating student in the school district. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Grade 12 grads get $500 surprise

Anonymous donor gifts $500 to every Grade 12 student

BC Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the provincial legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province. (File photo)
BC Green leader Furstenau introduces old-growth logging petition

Party calls for the end of old-growth logging as protests in Fairy Creek continue

B.C. Premier John Horgan leaves his office for a news conference in the legislature rose garden, June 3, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. premier roasted for office budget, taxing COVID-19 benefits

Youth addiction law that triggered election hasn’t appeared

A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
mRNA vaccines ‘preferred’ for all Canadians, including as 2nd dose after AstraZeneca: NACI

New recommendations prioritizes Pfizer, Moderna in almost all cases

Most Read