Pigeon patrol at Okanagan press

Great horned owl welcomed in warehouse as it keeps nuisance birds away

A bird of prey hanging around a Vernon warehouse has been a welcome sight.

A great horned owl was recently spotted at the back of the press at the Morning Star. The newspaper’s loading bay is open and often plagued with pigeons, who sit in the rafters and leave a mess on newspapers. But the pigeons have been scarce since the owl discovered the fly-thru restaurant.

“He’s our pigeon control,” Black Press production admin manager Sharon Bain said. “He’s been back there twice now and if the pigeons come back then he’ll probably come back.”

