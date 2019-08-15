Family Feud Canada has announced its casting call, with the real show beginning in mid-November. (Family Feud Canada screenshot)

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

A popular TV game show that pits family against family is finally coming to Canada.

Family Feud, which first aired in 1976, announced it would be featuring families north of the U.S. border earlier this summer, but auditions for the show will begin later this month.

Canadian comedian and star of Mr. D, Gerry Dee, will be be the host.

ALSO READ: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation

The game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions as they can. The team with the most points by the end of a round gets to compete in a bonus round to increase their points even further.

Interested families can apply now, by filling out an application and sending in a three to five minute audition video, showcasing their energy and enthusiasm.

Selected families will be invited to attend an in-person audition where they will play a shortened, mock game against another family. The first set of auditions are as early as next week in Vancouver.

The actual show will be filmed in Toronto starting in mid-November.

There are several requirements to make it onto the show, including that families must include five members who are all Canadian citizens or permanent residents and are at least 18 years old by Sept. 1.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four advantages to being a leftie for International Left-Handers Day

Just Posted

Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Crown corporation threatens to cut power unless it’s allowed to access, replace analog device

Music festival welcomes world to Salmon Arm

Super crawl Roots and Blues concerts underway Thursday, main event begins Friday

Salmon Arm Church hosts picnic to thank community in wake of shooting

Elders would like residents to attend on Aug. 24, appreciating community part of recovery

Shuswap invited to Shake the Lake at free floating concert

The show will be held on Aug. 31 at the Cinnemousun Narrows

Proposed disc golf course for Salmon Arm mapped on long, narrow property

City will decide whether to provide financial support during budget deliberations

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish in Barkley Sound

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

A hot meal, a place to stay if they need it and an incredible show … bands eat first, though

Strong winds cause northern B.C. wildfires to grow; progress made on Okanagan blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Letter: Shuswap, Revelstoke MLAs eye to eye on Community Benefits Agreements

Greg Kyllo, Doug Clovechok respond to criticism over similar columns

More downtime announced for Tolko North Okanagan divisions

High cost of logs, weak markets lead to downtime in Armstrong, White Valley from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2

Vernon mountain biking advocacy group wins provincial volunteer award

BC Parks recognizes North Okanagan Cycling Society for volunteer efforts

Resident satisfaction surveys high in Okanagan community

A survey for the District of Lake Country had a 97 per cent satisfaction rating

Okanagan breast cancer survivor collects famous bands’ guitar strings for charity

The seven-year Vernon resident is auctioning 54-40 drum sticks from Rock the Lake

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

Most Read