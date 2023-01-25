Kirk helping the moose. (Facebook)

Princeton man jumps into action to cut moose loose from fence

Couple stops to free distressed animal

A Princeton man risked personal injury to rescue a trapped calf moose off the side of the Princeton Summerland Road, near Thirst Lake, earlier this week.

Kirk Barharn and his wife Angie Hillmer were driving to Penticton when they spotted the distressed moose, caught in a wire fence.

They stopped and reversed the truck. Hillmer took out her phone and began filming the interaction, which she posted to social media.

The accompanying video shows Kirk untangling the moose, hoof by hoof, from the wire, and then quickly moving back as the animal was freed.

Hillmer described the result as “heartwarming.”

Related: Princeton RCMP officers rescue injured owl

Related: Princeton police rescue cat, after eldery woman calls for help

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonPrincetonWildlife

Previous story
PODCAST: SS Pacific shipwreck from the B.C. gold rush found off Washington State
Next story
B.C.’s ‘World’s Largest Hockey Stick’ may soon be relinquishing its title

Just Posted

Two horses eating out of the same bucket at Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue in the Shuswap. The rescue is fundraising to buy hay at a half-price discount from a local farmer. (Contributed)
Shuswap horse rescue seeks support to take advantage of hay bale discount

A map showing the stretch of highway affected by vehicle removal west of Tappen on Jan. 25 2023. (AIM Roads/Facebook image)
Delays on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm due to vehicle removal

Mattresses in a landfill. (Photo Submitted)
Fees on the rise for commercial tipping in Columbia-Shuswap

Chefs Deepak Chandra and Sanjay Chauhan recently opened Rangoli East Indian Kitchen + Bar at 111 Lakeshore Dr. (beside the downtown Askew’s Foods). Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Chefs bring unique flavours of Delhi to Salmon Arm