A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

How much do you know about the warmth of the summer sun?

There’s a lot to celebrate on the sunny days of summer.

There are even songs about walking on sunshine, the warmth of the sun and seasons in the sun.

This year, because of wildfires burning in British Columbia and elsewhere, the sun has been obscured by the smoke, but sunny days will come again.

Until the sun shines brightly once again, take this quiz about the sun and sun-related facts.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: It’s party time

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 15 to 21

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has raised concerns around cutblocks proposed for the Bastion Creek watershed. (Contributed)
Bastion Creek: Report shows moderate likelihood of debris flow relating to proposed cutblocks

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20

Solar energy is gaining in popularity in Canada. Which area or areas of the country have the greatest solar energy resources? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

A helicopter buckets water over the White Rock Lake wildfire near Westside on Aug. 10. (Darren Wolf photo)
Update: White Rock Lake Wildfire burning aggressively with west winds