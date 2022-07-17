Vehicles line up to board B.C. Ferries sailing at Tsawwassen. British Columbia has the longest free ferry ride in the world. Do you know where this ferry can be found? (Black Press Media)

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer driving?

How much do you know about roads and cars in Canada and beyond?

Summer is the time when many people enjoy a road trip, and in Canada, there are plenty of roads and highways.

Whether you are planning a trip across the country or just a few kilometres down the road, this is the ideal season to travel.

In preparation for your upcoming travels, here are 10 questions about roads and transportation. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


The Alaska Highway begins in British Columbia and ends in Alaska. Do you know the length of the Canadian portion of this famous highway? (Black Press Media)

Members of the Apple Valley Cruisers car club held a drive-by parade in front of residents of Summerland Seniors Village. Do you know which vehicle is the best-selling car or light truck of all time? (Black Press Media)

