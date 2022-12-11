A man pauses while digging out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man pauses while digging out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?

Winter begins later this month, but is already on the ground in many parts of the country

It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter.

The temperatures are dropping and the first official day of winter is approaching.

At this time of year, the days are short, temperatures often include a minus sign and snow is on the ground. It’s also a time when some sun-lovers are booking tickets to tropical destinations as a way to escape this season’s chill.

Whether you love or hate winter, it’s a part of life in Canada.

How much do you know about winter, snow and cold? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about winter sports?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer driving?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsSnowWinter

 

Snowmobile races and other cold weather activities are popular during the winter months. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Snowmobile races and other cold weather activities are popular during the winter months. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Winter is a fact of life in Canada. During the winter of 1936, Summerland’s downtown featured plenty of snowy roads. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Winter is a fact of life in Canada. During the winter of 1936, Summerland’s downtown featured plenty of snowy roads. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Snow removal crews in Penticton work to clear and salt the roads following a Novembrer snowstorm. (Photo- City of Penticton, Facebook)

Snow removal crews in Penticton work to clear and salt the roads following a Novembrer snowstorm. (Photo- City of Penticton, Facebook)

Previous story
VIDEO: Legally blind B.C. man builds Christmas display that takes up entire dining room

Just Posted

Connor Welsh (11) and the Vernon Vipers spoiled Ugly Christmas Sweater/Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Shaw Centre Saturday, Dec. 10, with a 4-3 BCHL overtime win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Chris Fowler Photo)
Vernon Vipers spoil Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Christmas theme

Boiling Water (Photo courtesy Holger Shue/Pixabay)
Precautionary boil water notice issued for Mabel Ridge Estates east of Enderby

Steven Knight boots the ball past brother Andrew and goalie Tye Major during the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association’s Family Footy event, organized in partnership with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the SASCU Indoor Memorial Complex, for the last day of Unplug and Play week on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The complex is operated by the Shuswap Recreation Society. (File photo)
Viewpoint: Salmon Arm’s unique recreation management system

Pianist Jim Johnston, tenor saxophone player Sandy Cameron, vocalist Andrea Bajova and trombone player Rich Thorne pose for a photo before their Merry Kriz show on Dec. 22 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)
SNAPSHOT: Salmon Arm Shuhorn Band jazzed for winter concert