QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women

March 8 is International Women’s Day

Nellie McClung, seen in an undated photo, was part of the Famous Five. Who were the Famous Five? (Wikipedia/National Archives of Canada)

International Women’s Day will be observed on March 8.

This is a day to celebrate women’s achievements and accomplishments and to talk about discrimination and the quest for gender parity.

How much do you know about past and present accomplishments made by women in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Actors portraying Laura Secord and Cayuga warrior John Tutela are shown in a scene from the CBC docu-drama “Canada:The Story of Us.” What was Secord’s accomplishment in Canada’s history? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC)

Canada’s only female Prime Minister was Kim Campbell, but Kim was not her first name. What is her first name? (Wikimedia Commons)

The Canadarm 2 reaches out to capture the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft and prepare it to be pulled into its port on the International Space Station. Who was the first Canadian female astronaut? ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, NASA)

