Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)

Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

The B.C. Day long weekend is a time to celebrate the wonderful things about this amazing province

B.C. Day, on the first Monday of August, is a time to celebrate this province.

How much do you know about British Columbia, its history, its geography and its people? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaContests

 

There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)

There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)

B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)

B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Ottawa drummer squirrelled away 1968 Joni Mitchell tape recorded by Jimi Hendrix

Just Posted

Voting for what animal should be carved out of a tree stump on Main Street in Sicamous resulted in a close race that finished on July 31, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Bear to be carved out of tree stump with chainsaw on Main Street in Sicamous

Roughly half the population of British Columbia lives in the greater Vancouver area and the Fraser Valley. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

The communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay were placed on evacuation order on July 31, 2021. (CSRD image)
Queest Village, Pete Martin Bay placed on evacuation order due to Crazy Creek wildfire near Sicamous

A helicopter delivers water onto the White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Westwold on July 24, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services)
White Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold grows to 24,000 hectares