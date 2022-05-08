Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Musk has negotiated a buyout of Twitter. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Musk has negotiated a buyout of Twitter. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout?

Twitter’s board agreed to a $44B buyout by Elon Musk, however, the deal has not been finalized

Since the late 1990s and early 2000s world of social media has had a profound effect on communications.

Today, online communication platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and others allow billions of people the opportunity to connect with others.

READ ALSO: Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about $44B

READ ALSO: What Musk’s past tweets reveal about Twitter’s next owner

The world of social media is continuing to evolve, and in late April, 2022, a transaction has the potential to bring about some significant changes to online communications.

In the transaction, Twitter’s board of directors agreed to a $44 billion U.S. buyout by Elon Musk, however, the deal has not been finalized.

The effects of this buyout have yet to be seen, as Twitter is continuing to evolve and change.

Whether you are an active user of Twitter or any other social media platform, this transaction will affect online communications.

How much do you know about Elon Musk, Twitter and other forms of social media? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestssocial media

 

Smart phones allow billions of people around the world the opportunity to follow news and communications updates. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Smart phones allow billions of people around the world the opportunity to follow news and communications updates. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Social media platforms, including Twitter, affect communications for many people. Do you know which social media platform is the largest in the world? (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Social media platforms, including Twitter, affect communications for many people. Do you know which social media platform is the largest in the world? (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 8 to 14

Just Posted

Georgina Vrana performs the opening number with accompanist, Tom Brighouse, at the Shuswap Music Festival Gala on the Nexus stage at the Salmon Arm First United Church on Friday, April 29. (Contributed)
Best of the Fest: Young Shuswap musicians captivate audience with gala performances

After carefully planting a lodgepole pine, Scarlett Purdaby and Reuben Roy at Salmon Arm West Elementary put the finishing touch on by adding water. Twenty nine trees were planted on April 28 in recognition of the children who did not return from the Kamloops Residential School. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Students in Salmon Arm plant trees to honour residential school children

A buyout of Twitter by Elon Musk has the potential to bring about some significant changes at the social media platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout?

WorkSafeBC issued a penalty to School District 83 in March 2022, saying it found drilling work in a school had disturbed drywall and vermiculite, both identified as asbestos-containing materials on the building’s hazardous materials survey. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap School District appealing $200,000 fine for asbestos handling