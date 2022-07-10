Do you know which province recently passed right-to-disconnect legislation? (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Do you know which province recently passed right-to-disconnect legislation? (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

The freedoms we enjoy in Canada do not exist everywhere in the world

In Canada, we enjoy some important rights and freedoms.

Some of these rights are the result of long and hard-fought battles, over many decades. And in some parts of the world, people do not enjoy the same rights and freedoms as we have in Canada.

How much do you know about our rights and freedoms? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, cheers while waiting to march in the Vancouver Pride Parade with Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, left, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, centre, in Vancouver in 2019. Do you know when Canadians received the right to same-sex marriages? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, cheers while waiting to march in the Vancouver Pride Parade with Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, left, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, centre, in Vancouver in 2019. Do you know when Canadians received the right to same-sex marriages? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon deliver’s an address last year from Rideau Hall in Ottawa. While women today have the right to vote and to hold public office, this has not always been the case. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon deliver’s an address last year from Rideau Hall in Ottawa. While women today have the right to vote and to hold public office, this has not always been the case. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Genevieve Barker, an educational assistant at Sidney Elementary School, addresses the crowd during a rally outside the offices of School District No. 63 in 2019. Do you know which city was the site of the a massive general strike in 1919? (Black Press file photo)

Genevieve Barker, an educational assistant at Sidney Elementary School, addresses the crowd during a rally outside the offices of School District No. 63 in 2019. Do you know which city was the site of the a massive general strike in 1919? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 10 to 16
Next story
B.C. woman to celebrate birthday with 100-km ultra marathon fundraiser for Special Olympics

Just Posted

The Vernon Jackals celebrate their latest Okanagan Rugby Union championships, a 44-5 romp over the Salmon Arm Yeti in the playoff championship Saturday, July 9, at Grahame Park in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
PHOTOS: Seventh heaven for Vernon Jackals over Salmon Arm

Lee Creek Heights is located off of Squilax-Anglemont Road in the North Shuswap. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Recounting the saga of Lee Creek Heights

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms
QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

The City of Salmon Arm told the Shuswap Pro-Live Society on June 20, 2022 it won’t be sticking with a relatively new ‘commercial advertising only’ policy on its transit bus benches. (File photo)
City of Salmon Arm reverses policy on bus bench ads following Pro-Life complaints