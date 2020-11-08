This image from video made available by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, left, before undocking from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

This image from video made available by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, left, before undocking from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

The International Space Station has been in space for more than 20 years

In November, 1998, the International Space Station was launched.

Since that time, the space station has been a hub of activity relating to scientific research.

If you are up on space, or if you have a longing to explore the final frontier, take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

In this image from video made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule separates from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

In this image from video made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule separates from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

This illustration depicts NASA’s twin Van Allen Probes in orbit within Earth’s magnetic field to explore the radiation belts. (NASA photo)

This illustration depicts NASA’s twin Van Allen Probes in orbit within Earth’s magnetic field to explore the radiation belts. (NASA photo)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a demo Crew Dragon spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a demo Crew Dragon spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 8 to 14

Just Posted

Tara Bowie was an award-winning journalist, and former Black Press editor. Photo Facebook
Former Black Press journalist killed in crash

Tara Bowie was the recipient of many industry awards

The Province of BC held a special meeting today, Nov. 7, highlighting 22 new COVID-19 in the Interior Health region overnight. (File)
22 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, further restrictions in Vancouver region

Across the province, 567 new cases have been confirmed, bringing B.C.’s total to 17,716

Sicamous Eagles
Sicamous Eagles gear up for first home game of the season

Games this season will not have fans in the stands due to COVID-19 but will be streamed online.

Graham Archer and Kintec Salmon Arm have launched their November shoe drive where he’ll donate $1 along with every pair of shoes dropped off for Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm business collecting old soles for Salvation Army shelter

For every pair of shoes dropped off, Kintec will also donate a dollar

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
New Kelowna refill store offers alternatives to single-use plastics

Fill: Kelowna’s Refill Store offers shampoo, soap, detergent refills

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Ms. V’s Outdoor Exploration Centre, a new space at Pearson Road Elementary School, was officially opened Nov. 6. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘A beautiful dedication to a beautiful person’; Okanagan school opens new outdoor space

Pearson Road Elementary opens new space in honour of Isabel Alves-Vicente, currently fighting ALS

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, is NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee in the Oct. 24 provincial election. (Black Press - file photo)
UPDATE: NDP’s newfound lead grows in Vernon-Monashee as mail-in count continues

Harwinder Sandhu has a 282-vote lead over BC Liberals incumbent Eric Foster as of 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

Most Read