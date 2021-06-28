Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Put your knowledge of the hockey playoff series to the test

Hockey is an integral part of Canadian culture and the Stanley Cup playoffs tend to grab the attention of the nation.

During this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, take some time to put your knowledge of hockey to the test.

How much do you know about the history of the biggest game series in Canada’s favourite winter sport?

Good luck.

READ ALSO: Montreal Canadiens beat Vegas 3-2 in OT to reach first Stanley Cup final since 1993

READ ALSO: Sicamous’ Shea Weber scores goal in game that sends his team to Stanley Cup finals

READ ALSO: 10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

Just Posted

An algal bloom gave Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm a greenish hue over the summer of 2020. (Shuswap Watershed Council photo)
Shuswap Lake being monitored for algal blooms

The President’s Choice Superdogs are expected to take part in this year’s Salmon Arm Fair. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Fair organizers plan for return with cautious optimism

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki celebrates his open net goal during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Canadiens won 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Vernon’s Eric de Nys will leave his role as head coach and program director of the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club to become the new NextGen coach with Nordiq Canada. (Nordiq Canada photo)
Vernon man chosen coach of Nordiq Canada NextGen squad