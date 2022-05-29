Do you know which area in Canada is the country’s primary tobacco growing region? (Pixabay.com)

Do you know which area in Canada is the country’s primary tobacco growing region? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?

May 31 has been designated as World No Tobacco Day by the World Health Organization. Are you ready?

The World Health Organization is encouraging people to quit using tobacco.

Since 1988, May 31 has been designated by the World Health Organization as World No Tobacco Day. The day is set up to encourage tobacco users to abstain from using tobacco products for 24 hours.

In Canada and in other countries, the percentage of smokers has been decreasing, but continued efforts are underway to discourage people from smoking, and to help tobacco users to quit.

In recognition of World No Tobacco Day, here are a few questions about tobacco. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to nurses

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Big TobaccoContestsHealth

 

Tobacco use has been declining in Canada. May 31 is the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day. (File photo)

Tobacco use has been declining in Canada. May 31 is the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day. (File photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 29 to June 4

Just Posted

Armstrong Shamrocks teammates Kaleb Davis (6) and Jayden Gulka join the Vernon Tigers duo of Thomas Pain (16) and Brady Kuziw in going for a loose ball during Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Saturday, May 28, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Armstrong, Vernon play to third straight TOJLL tie

In addition to cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco, e-cigaretts are also in use. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?

The BC Bat Count will take place in June 2022. (J. Saremba photo)
Volunteers sought for Okanagan bat count

Garrett Wynne, of Verdurmen Law, has been practising law for 50 years and continues to enjoy his work in the profession. (Contributed)
‘Small town lawyer’: Salmon Arm’s Garrett Wynne reflects on half-a-century in law