Liam Mackenzie, 15, of Comox made the Under-17 national soccer team earlier this year. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Whitecaps)

QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Soccer is enjoyed around the world and is played by people of all ages

Soccer teams from around the world are competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The event, the highest level of international men’s soccer competition, began Nov. 20 and continues to Dec. 18.

Canada is one of the teams participating in this international competition organized by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, or FIFA, the world’s governing body for the sport.

How much do you know about the World Cup tournament or about the sport of soccer in general? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Camryn Curts (20) is surrounded by teammates after scoring for TRU in the Canada West women’s soccer semi-final against Trinity Western University this fall. (Photo courtesy Bob Frid / UBC Athletics)

