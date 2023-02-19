The first edition of the Alberni Valley News rolls through the press at the Black Press printing plant in Ladysmith. The development of the printing press has helped in the spread of books and other printed materials around the world. (Black Press file photo)

The first edition of the Alberni Valley News rolls through the press at the Black Press printing plant in Ladysmith. The development of the printing press has helped in the spread of books and other printed materials around the world. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada.

The week is an annual event promoting intellectual freedom, which is guaranteed under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

While Canada provides for freedom of speech and allows the freedom to read, there are and have been some limitations on this freedom.

In addition, there have been efforts in Canada and beyond to have some works banned, censored or restricted.

How much do you know about your freedom to read? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksContestsliterary

 

Salman Rushdie’s 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, resulted in a fatwa, calling for Rushdie’s death. When was this call for his death lifted? (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Salman Rushdie’s 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, resulted in a fatwa, calling for Rushdie’s death. When was this call for his death lifted? (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man shatters Guinness record for slalom soccer dribbling

Just Posted

Ballack Campbell plays croquet in the snow at Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 22023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest a frosty family affair

Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm is one of the projects to receive provincial Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants funding. (File photo)
Shuswap infrastructure projects among recipients of B.C. grant funding

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

A snowmobiler enjoying the trails on one of the mountains groomed by SLED Sicamous. (SLED SIcamous- Facebook)
Sicamous snowmobile club hosts successful ladies’ ride fundraiser