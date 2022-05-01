There are plenty of calculations involved in taxes. These include formulas used by governments to calculate tax rates as well as mathematical equasions used to determine the amount a taxpayer owes the government or the amount of one’s refund. (File photo)

There are plenty of calculations involved in taxes. These include formulas used by governments to calculate tax rates as well as mathematical equasions used to determine the amount a taxpayer owes the government or the amount of one’s refund. (File photo)

QUIZ: The taxman cometh

As Canada’s income tax deadline nears, how much do you know about taxation?

It’s tax time in Canada.

The deadline for filing income tax is April 30, but this year, since the date falls on a Saturday, tax returns must be received or postmarked on or before May 2.

Income tax is not the only form of taxation in Canada. There are also municipal property taxes, sales taxes, excise taxes and more.

In addition, disliked government programs are sometimes described as “a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

To mark the end of income tax season, relax with these 12 questions about taxation.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conteststaxes

 

Governments at all levels collect significant revenue from taxation. How much do you know about taxes in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Governments at all levels collect significant revenue from taxation. How much do you know about taxes in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 1 to 7

Just Posted

The longtime rivalry between the Vernon Tigers (white) and Armstrong Shamrocks got kickstarted again Saturday, April 30, in Armstrong as the Irish returned to the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League for the first time in three years. The two teams played to a spirited 9-9 draw. (Black Press - file photo)
Late goal lifts Vernon Tigers to 9-9 TOJLL draw with Armstrong Shamrocks

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District planned to divide Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two electoral areas should voters decide against the proposed incorporation of Sorrento-Blind Bay. (CSRD map)
Referendum results indicate majority of Sorrento-Blind Bay voters against incorporation

Scooter racer Diane Eaton takes the turn wide in the seniors scooter race, one of the events held downtown during the 2017 Summer Stomp in Sicamous. Organizers of the Son of Stomp, planned for July 15-17, and district staff are planning to bring back the scooter races and other family friendly events to the downtown for July 16. (File photo)
Son of Stomp, District of Sicamous staff plan afternoon of family friendly activities

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
QUIZ: The taxman cometh