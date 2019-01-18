A super blood wolf moon will rise on the night of Jan. 20. (NASA)

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

People all across North America and Europe will be treated to a rare celestial show in the night sky this weekend.

British Columbians can look to the skies on Sunday night to see the super blood wolf moon, a phenomenon that will happen only three times in the 21st century.

But what is a super blood wolf moon?

‘Super,’ ‘blood’ and ‘wolf’ all refer to different characteristics moons can have, H.R. MacMillan Space Centre astronomer Kat Kelly explained.

A super moon happens every time a full moon hits at the closest point in the moon’s orbit, while a wolf moon refers to all January full moons. The name refers to “wolves howling out of hunger,” and comes from Indigenous cultures.

“The blood moon part is because of the lunar eclipse,” Kelly said.

When the moon passes directly in front of the Earth, our planet casts a shadow on the moon leading to an eery, red glow.

If you’re looking to catch a glimpse of the super blood wolf moon, Kelly said there’s no need to get away from street lights or light pollution because it will be very bright on its own. Binoculars can help, as can a telescope, but neither are necessary.

READ MORE: Harvest Moon to light up B.C. skies with an ‘autumn hue’

The super blood wolf moon will start at 7:30 p.m., be most visible at 9:12 p.m. and fade away at 10:40 p.m.

For those in Vancouver looking to catch a better glimpse, the space centre will be holding an event from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Jan. 2o.

Attendees can look through a telescope or head inside the Planetarium Star Theatre to watch a special show.

READ MORE: China begins first surface exploration of moon’s far side

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hawaiian researchers come face to face with huge great white shark

Just Posted

Opinion: High gas prices send shoppers out of town

Nothing new to gas price disparity faced by Salmon Arm and Sicamous residents

Column: Snow clearing a big job in Salmon Arm

Council Report/Mayor Alan Harrison

District of Sicamous and Federal government come to terms on biomass heater grant

Once completed the project could heat arena elementary school and more using wood waste

City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Longtime Shuswap school bus driver takes one last ride

Kathy Keam drove students on the same bus route for 38 years

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Film explores present-day rise of facism and anti-immigrant sentiment

Transit, adapted from 1942 Anna Segher novel, plays Salmar Classic Jan. 19

Column: Province provides great ice-fishing opportunities

Hank Shelley/Shuswap Outdoors

Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship

Nick Naydev posted the video last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas

Parents in this B.C. city can no longer opt kids out of class for personal beliefs

Change comes as part of ‘big overhaul’ of school district’s learning resources policy approved by board

Great Outdoors column: Cross-country skiing vulnerable to climate change

Normally, at this time of year I am already looking forward to… Continue reading

BC Hydro scammers bilked customers out of nearly $45,000 in 2018

Nearly 2,000 people reported scams to the utility, as they continue to be more common

Good news: Peak flu season over in B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says that while peak season is over, rates remain high this time of year

Lakeview Probus Club aims to expand membership

The Lakeview Probus Club has been up and running since June, 2018,… Continue reading

Most Read