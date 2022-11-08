Jody Wilson-Raybould signs a copy of her book for Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard during Wilson-Raybould’s induction ceremony into the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement. Photo by Terry Farrell

Reconciliation a ‘call to action to all of us,’ Jody Wilson-Raybould says in new book

Canada’s former justice minister releases ‘True Reconciliation: How to Be a Force for Change’

Jody Wilson-Raybould says she wants people to see reconciliation as “a call to action to all of us.”

The former Independent member of Parliament and justice minister explores the topic in a new book out today called “True Reconciliation: How to Be a Force for Change.”

It’s different from her last book, which chronicled her rise in the Liberal Party of Canada to her eventual departure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government over the SNC-Lavalin affair in 2019.

Wilson-Raybould, who left federal politics in 2021, says her latest book comes in response to people approaching her to ask how they can help advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

She says she’s been fielding more of those inquires since First Nations across Western Canada began announcing the presence of unmarked graves at former residential school sites.

One focus in the new book is the role played by governments, which she says must move beyond making promises.

