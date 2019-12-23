Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Blitzen, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid and Donner were spotted in Vernon on Dec. 23. (Doug Weaving photo)

Santa’s reindeer have been spotted in Vernon, ahead of schedule.

East Hill resident Doug Weaving spotted Blitzen, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid and Donner Monday morning.

“Santa came a day early,” said Weaving, who was with his sister when he saw the ‘reindeer’ on 12th Street. “Seven deer outside my house, just two missing: Rudolph and Dasher.”

While deer aren’t unusual in the area, seeing this many trotting down city streets was a surprise for Weaving.

He just wished his son could have been there to see Santa’s reindeer too.

