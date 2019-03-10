REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

1. Vancouver: Man slides down skyscraper roof in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

It’s a video that is sure to send chills down your spine, and it’s turning heads online. An Instagram video showing a man sliding down the rooftop of a Vancouver skyscraper has police concerned. Watch more >

2. Victoria: Man builds his own home on wheels

Andrew Strauss says part of the reason he made a house out of a 14-foot long old truck is to be free of the debt that comes with buying a home in Greater Victoria. Watch more >

3. B.C.: Sea lion with 23 gun pellets in face gets treatment

A young harbour seal found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face may lose complete eyesight in one of her eyes, but veterinarians are remaining hopeful. Watch more >

4. Prince Rupert: Catching oolichan is a family affair

Wayne Clark from Port Edward takes his son and grand daughter to go fishing on the Skeena River regularly, in hopes of catching a few of the oily little fish. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Barbie Turns 60: A look at the iconic doll through the decades

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Clear skies expected for first day of daylight savings time

Snow may return tomorrow, but the whole region will enjoy some sun today

Golden retriever stolen from back yard in Kelowna

The dog was lured from the backyard in the Pandosy area

South Okanagan athletes bring home medals from Canada Winter Games

Athletes set a new record for Team BC in gold medals at the Canada Winter Games

Former MP breaks silence, comments on politics today

Known for his outspoken conservatism, Darrel Stinson was MP for the Okanagan-Shuswap from 1993-2006.

Salmon Arm teams tally up big wins in bantam tournament

Regular season champions look to add another tournament win

VIDEO: B.C. man builds ‘home on wheels’ to find personal, financial freedom

Andrew Strauss took his tiny mobile home on adventures across Vancouver Island

Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts to perform at Penticton Peach Festival

The group is re-uniting for a special headliner performance at the Penticton Peach Festival

Volunteers needed to help seniors become cyber savvy

Are you interested in helping a senior in our community? Are you… Continue reading

Possible shooting death, as police tape off area downtown Chilliwack

Residents report a police tent is covering a body and RCMP are canvassing for information

B.C. VIEWS: Get up earlier, Americans control your clock too

B.C. must wait for Trump to decide on Daylight Saving Time

Powder report: Lots of sun and some snow on Okanagan Mountains

Sunny skies and calm winds will make for an enjoyable day on the slopes

PMO denies Trudeau was hostile toward Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

Caesar-Chavannes described multiple angry conversations with her party’s leader

B.C.’s plans to expand civil forfeiture program called unconstitutional

Under the changes, the onus would be shifted to a defendant to prove that an asset is not an instrument or proceed of unlawful activity

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Most Read