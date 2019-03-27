REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Terrace: Colours fly at Holi celebration

With fistfuls of neon-coloured powder, smiles were seen on everyone’s face during Terrace’s Festival of Colours. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Grandmother crosses Cessna ride off bucket list

Helen Rykuiter always dreamed of seeing the beautiful mountains of Chilliwack from high above. This week she got her wish. Watch more >

Victoria: Human chain forms around mosque for prayer

The human chain symbolized solidarity and love for Muslim members off B.C.’s capital. Watch more >

Vancouver: House cat no measure for wild coyote

The fierce feline was caught chasing the coyote through a North Vancouver photographer’s backyard. Watch more >

Nanaimo: Scientists return from great salmon expedition

Salmon lead a largely secret life when they leave rivers and streams and migrate into the Pacific Ocean. A group of scientists are now back in B.C. after an expedition probing the fish.Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you'd like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with 'REPLAY' in the subject line.

