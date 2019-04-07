REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Harrison Hot Springs: Artist celebrates Nunavut’s anniversary with a deck of cards

Artist Max Newhouse is getting ready to honour the 20th anniversary of Nunavut joining Canada with a gift for every classroom in the territory: a deck of cards – but not just any old set. Watch more >

Victoria: Necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Researchers worked tirelessly Friday to conduct a necropsy that will give insight into how a large grey whale turned up dead off the shores of Victoria. Watch more >

Campbell River: Man rescues dog from two cougar

Mike Germunstad was at a cabin in the woods just west of Campbell River when he encountered the two cougars that nearly turned his dog into their dinner. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Pair of fishermen believe they spotted the mythical Shuswaggi

Has the legendary lake monster Shuswaggi been caught on video? A pair of local fishermen who film their adventures on Shuswap Lake think so. Watch more >

B.C.: Registering as an organ donor in honour of late Humboldt Broncos player

British Columbians are raising awareness by dawning green shirts and registering to be organ donors in honour of Logan Boulet. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you'd like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with 'REPLAY' in the subject line.

