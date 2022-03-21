Camping season reservations are now open in B.C.

Reservations for B.C. Parks campsites are now open. (BC Parks/Instagram)

Spring is here and with it reservations for B.C. Park’s campsites are now open.

Reservations open at 7 a.m. Monday (March 21) for frontcountry and backcountry sites up to two months in advance. Group sites will open for reservations at 7 a.m. on March 24. Reservations are expected to fill up quickly as provincially managed campsites will once again be open to users from outside B.C.

In previous years, would-be campers ran into plenty of issues booking reservations as the Discover Camping website would crash on busy days. In 2021, more than 350,000 reservations were made for BC Parks campgrounds, which is the most on record.

B.C. Parks redesigned the website in response to camper feedback. The new and improved site features more flexible search options, information on nearby facilities with large photos of campsites, an interactive calendar that shows availability and saved booking preferences within customer accounts.

“As more people explore British Columbia’s spectacular outdoors, we are improving the online services they rely on to plan their visits to BC Parks,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Providing a more reliable, responsive and easy-to-use reservation service will better meet the needs of people wanting to access and connect with nature by easily identifying available camping opportunities in provincial parks.”

On top of the website improvements, the province is investing $21.5 million over the next three years to develop new campsites, trails and upgrade facilities.

