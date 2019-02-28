A trip to Revelstoke Mountain Resort has been featured as a prize on The Price is Right. (Screenshot)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort featured on The Price is Right

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was featured as a prize on the Price is Right last month.

In the Jan. 14th episode, Steven Moores from Oshawa, Ont. won the showcase prize which included a six night stay at the Sutton Place Hotel, daily equipment rentals and lift tickets, plus one day of preferred access.

George Gray, the announcer for the show, described the hotel as a “cozy alpine getaway with luxurious condominium style accommodations.”

The showcase package also included winter wear and a Kia 500.

He guessed the value of the package at $24,750. The retail price was $31,696. However, his competitor’s guess was over by $69 and Moores took home the prize.

The resort prize pack was also featured in the Feb. 26 episode of the show.

Watch in the video from January below.

 

