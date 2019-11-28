SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

A Penticton mall’s decision to permanently stick a local Santa on the naughty list after a few “personal” photos surfaced online has become a debate on political correctness, according to Black Press Media readers.

READ MORE: Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt, known to many as the city’s Santa Claus with his cheerful smile and white beard, was suppose to work this Christmas season at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. However, a complaint about photos he shared on his personal Facebook page, including a picture of him in his Santa getup reaching down to grab a friend’s breasts, has resulted in his termination.

Haupt said the photos were taken in jest.

But while some say the mall was right in firing Haupt because his role as dear Mr. Claus primarily involves interacting with children, others are calling for the higher authorities at Cherry Lane to get into the Christmas spirit and cut the guy a break.

Here’s what Black Press Media readers have to say:

“No he shouldn’t of been fired he’s not an actual real Santa Claus Give me a break people he’s a fantasy character” – Dan Tarabas

––––––––––––

“he should have known better. not the first time his behaviour was questionable. he’s a role model for kids, he should have had his act together.” – Ernie Jantzen

––––––––––––

“This is absolutely ridiculous. He was the best Santa we have had. What he did in his own personal time is his own business. Absolutely disappointed in the administration for letting this man go for enjoying his free time after spending so much time making all of our children light up with Christmas cheer.” – April O’Sullivan

––––––––––––

“What a damn shame.. he should not have been let go.. seriously this society is nuts. Cannot talk, nor play without ruffling some-one’s feathers !” – Judith M Haynes

––––––––––––

“Of course he’s naughty. That’s why he needs Rudolf!!!!” – Susan Finlayson

What do you think?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP seek boats stolen from secure underground garage

Security footage shows southbound SUV displaying stolen licence plates

Decoration intended to cheer neighbour swiped from Salmon Arm residence

Holiday decoration reported stolen on the evening of Nov. 27

City seeing demand for flashing beacons at Salmon Arm crosswalks

Consultant to be hired to help determine priority safety program for lights

Sicamous plans to buy former Waterway Houseboats property, build campground

Purchase price of $2 million negotiated with receiver who took over this summer

Resident issues warning after rats found in another area of Salmon Arm

Although Christmas is drawing closer, the sounds of these particular feet are… Continue reading

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

‘We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community’

Kelowna police search for suspect in armed robbery

A business on Gordon Drive was allegedly robbed Thursday morning

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Kids read better with dogs: UBCO study

A UBC Okanagan study shows students spend more time reading when a dog is present

Explosion at Princeton reclamation plant

Envirogreen soil processing plant rocked by blast

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

Vernon role models are open books at North Okanagan school

Well-known locals told their stories to students as part of the school’s ‘living library’ on Thursday

Most Read