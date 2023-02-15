A vase of baby’s breath sits on a work bench at Acanthus Floral and Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A vase of baby’s breath sits on a work bench at Acanthus Floral and Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Show baby’s breath no love this Valentine’s Day, invasive species group warns

The small white sprigs stuck between your long-stem roses are actually a harmful invasive plant

A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath.

The Invasive Species Council of B.C. says the small white sprigs stuck between your long-stem roses are actually a harmful invasive plant in the province.

The council’s Allison McCabe says if the plant invades grazing land, it reduces native grasses and forage for wildlife.

She recommends buying flowers without baby’s breath for your valentine this year.

If it is part of a bouquet, she says it should not be composted and instead put in a sealed trash bag to prevent it from spreading.

The council says non-invasive species that could be used instead of baby’s breath include the hybrid yarrow or sea lavender.

RELATED: B.C. boaters reminded to be vigilant on invasive plants, animals after historic mussel barge bust

Valentine's Day

Previous story
PODCAST: B.C.’s Kirk Krack taught free diving to AVATAR 2 actors

Just Posted

Susan Mackie and Winston Pain were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Susan Mackie and Winston Pain

The Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies has announced the addition of three new board members Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members

Building permit values and number of units in Salmon Arm take a jump in January 2023. (File photo)
Council wowed by Salmon Arm building permit values in January 2023

Salmon Arm council receives accolades for its actions on homelessness. (File photo)
‘Not an easy fix’: Salmon Arm council receives appreciation for work on homelessness